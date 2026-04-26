Bhoot Bangla to Stree 2: Top 10 Highest Grossing Horror Comedy Movies; Check List
Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Bhooth Bangla' is rocking the box office. And now, there's some amazing news! The film has just entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing horror-comedies ever with Stree 2 and others. Let's check out the full list
Stree 2
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's film 'Stree 2' is at the very top of the highest-grossing horror-comedy list. The movie earned a massive ₹627.5 crore in India.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' grabs the second spot on this list. The film did a business of ₹281.56 crore.
Golmaal Again
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Arshad Warsi's hit film 'Golmaal Again' is third on the list of highest-earning horror-comedies. The movie collected ₹205.72 crore.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is also on this list. It sits at the fourth position among the highest-earning horror-comedies. The movie did a business of ₹185.57 crore at the Indian box office.
Thamma
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Thamma' also performed well at the box office. This film is at number 5 on the list, with a collection of ₹157.05 crore.
The Raja Saab
Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt's film 'The Raja Saab' was reportedly a disaster at the box office. But it still made it to the list of highest-grossing horror-comedy movies, earning ₹146.04 crore.
Stree
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Aparshakti Khurana's film 'Stree' is at the 7th spot on this list. The film earned ₹129.67 crore at the box office.
Munjya
Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh's film 'Munjya' created a huge buzz at the box office. It is at number 8 on the list of top-earning horror-comedies, having made ₹108 crore.
Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar's recent release, 'Bhooth Bangla', has just made its entry onto this list. It is at the 9th spot among the highest-grossing horror-comedies, having earned ₹100.90 crore in just 9 days.
Sarvam Maya
The Malayalam film 'Sarvam Maya' is also included in the list of highest-grossing horror-comedies. This movie is at number 10. The Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu starrer earned ₹76.84 crore.
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