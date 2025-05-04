Hema Malini’s top 10 IMDb-rated films you shouldn’t miss
Hema Malini and Dharmendra were a hit pair, but do you know which other star she delivered blockbusters with?
Published : May 04 2025
1 Min read
The pair's love story is well-known. But here's another superstar Hema had hits with, earning high IMDb ratings.
Hema and Dharmendra are an evergreen pair. Here's another superstar she made hits with.
Sholay (1975) is a massive hit, starring Hema and Dharmendra. It has an 8.1 IMDb rating.
Trishul (1978), with Hema, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, has a 7.6 IMDb rating.
Khushboo, starring Hema and Jeetendra, has a 7.4 IMDb rating.
Pratigya (1975), with Hema and Dharmendra, has a 7.6 IMDb rating.
Baghban (2003), with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema, has a 7.4 IMDb rating.
Johnny Mera Naam, with Dev Anand and Hema, has a 7.4 IMDb rating.
Kranti, starring Hema, has a 7.3 IMDb rating.
Satte Pe Satta (1982), with Hema and Amitabh, has a 7.2 IMDb rating.
Rihaee, with Hema and Vinod Khanna, has a 7.0 IMDb rating.
Seeta Aur Geeta, with Hema in a double role, has a 6.9 IMDb rating.
Three films each of Hema with Dharmendra and Amitabh are among the top IMDb rated.
