- Dharmendra, Hema Malini celebrate 45th marriage anniversary: Interesting facts about their relationship
Dharmendra, Hema Malini celebrate 45th marriage anniversary: Interesting facts about their relationship
Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. The couple married in 1980 and have two daughters, Esha and Ahana
| Published : May 02 2025, 09:10 AM
1 Min read
Dharmendra and Hema Malini's wedding faced several obstacles.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini grew close while working together in films.
Hema's mother reportedly preferred Jitendra over Dharmendra.
The wedding took place at Hema's brother's house.
Hema Malini revealed she didn't get to live with Dharmendra much after marriage.
Hema expressed happiness with the time she spent with Dharmendra.
Hema Malini's daughters are Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
