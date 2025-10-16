Hema Malini Birthday: 'Dream Girl' Has Done THIS Many Films with Dharmendra
Hema Malini Birthday: She was born in 1948 in Tiruchirappalli. Hema, who has been a part of many hit films, has done the most movies with Dharmendra. Let's find out which movie was the one where she first became Dharmendra's leading lady
Hema Malini's first film with Dharmendra
Hema Malini first worked with Dharmendra in the 1970 film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan'. It was directed by Bhappi Sonie. The film also starred Pran, Rajendra Nath, and Helen. The movie's budget was 70 lakhs and it collected 2.90 crores.
Hema Malini's films
Hema Malini then worked with other heroes but did the most films with Dharmendra.
Hema Malini-Dharmendra's films
After their first film, the Hema-Dharmendra pairing became a hit. Their next films were 'Sharafat' and 'Naya Zamana'. The 1972 blockbuster 'Seeta Aur Geeta' made them a superhit duo.
How many films did Hema Malini-Dharmendra do
Dharmendra and Hema Malini did 35 films together, playing love interests in 31. 20 were hits, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Dream Girl, and Pratigya.
Dream Girl Hema Malini
Known as Bollywood's 'Dream Girl,' Hema Malini is now 77. She remains very active, though she appears in fewer films now. She has starred in many hit movies throughout her career.
Hema Malini's debut film
Hema Malini debuted not in Bollywood but in South Indian films. She appeared in the Telugu films 'Idhu Sathiyam' and 'Pandava Vanavasam', playing a dancer in both.
Which film did Hema Malini debut with in Bollywood
Hema Malini made her Bollywood debut in the 1968 film 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' with Raj Kapoor. Directed by Mahesh Kaul, the movie was a disaster.