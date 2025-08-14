Bollywood actress and MP Hema Malini urged citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasizing patriotism and honoring freedom fighters ahead of India's 2025 Independence Day celebrations.

Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini has urged participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini shared a video reiterating the significance of Independence Day and recalled the sacrifices of the Indian freedom fighters.

"Aap sabhi ko Swatantrata Diwas ke bahut bahut badhai. Swatantrata Diwas hum sab ke liye Raashtri ke prati nishtha aur kartave ke sankalp ko doharane ke avasar hota hai. Saath hi desh ki swatantrata ke liye balidaan dene wale mahaan aatmaon ko naman karne aur unse prerana lene ka bhi ye avasar hota hai. (I wish you all a very Happy Independence Day. Independence Day is an occasion for all of us to reaffirm our commitment towards the nation. It is also an occasion to pay homage to the great souls who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and to take inspiration from them)," said Hema Malini.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is now in its fourth edition and has evolved into a people's movement.

"Swatantrata Diwas ke is avasar par hum sab harg harg tiranga abhiyan me bhaag lete huye Raashtra Vaad ka jashn manaye evam Bharat ko vishwa mein sabse aage le jane ke apne sankalp ko doharaye. Vande Mataram. (On this occasion of Independence Day, let us all celebrate nationalism by participating in Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyan at every step and reiterate our resolve to take India to the forefront in the world. Vande Mataram)", added Hema Malini.



According to the Ministry of Culture, over five lakh youth volunteers have registered this year to inspire households across the country to proudly display the tricolour between August 13 and 15.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announcing the initiative earlier this week, described it as "more than a campaign -- as an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag."

He said the aim was to "instil patriotism, foster civic pride and raise awareness on the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of democracy and independence." (ANI)