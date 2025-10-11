Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Rakhee to Hema Malini; Big B's Top 7 On-Screen Heroines Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: He turns 83 today. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj. Big B, who has been a part of many blockbusters, has worked with several heroines. Let's see who his favourite heroine was and with whom he did most films