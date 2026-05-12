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‘He Is Still Moping...', Junaid Khan OPENS Up On Aamir Khan After Ek Din Failure; Read On
Actor Junaid Khan has candidly opened up about the box office failure of Ek Din, admitting the team had high expectations from the romantic drama. He also revealed how deeply the film’s poor performance affected his father, Aamir Khan
Junaid Khan admits Ek Din failed to connect with audiences
Speaking during an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Junaid accepted that Ek Din did not perform the way the makers had hoped. While he personally enjoyed working on the film and believed many viewers appreciated it, he acknowledged that the majority audience did not connect with it.
The actor appeared practical and composed while reacting to the setback. He said that failures are a part of the industry and sometimes even films made with conviction fail to translate into box office success.
Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, released on May 1 and struggled from the opening day itself. The film reportedly earned only around ₹5.44 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
Aamir Khan still emotionally affected by the film’s performance
While Junaid handled the disappointment calmly, he revealed that Aamir Khan took the failure much more personally. According to him, the superstar is still upset about the outcome of the film despite having experienced highs and lows throughout his long career.
Junaid shared that Aamir tends to get emotionally invested in projects he truly believes in. He added that although the actor-filmmaker feels deeply hurt when a film fails, he eventually moves forward by immersing himself in new work.
The film was produced under Aamir Khan Productions along with Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit.
Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut fails to leave strong impact
Ek Din also marked the Hindi film debut of Sai Pallavi and was adapted from the 2016 Thai film One Day. Despite the fresh pairing and emotional storyline, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.
During promotions, Aamir had praised Sai Pallavi extensively and even called her the “best actress in India.” His response to Junaid’s performance, however, was comparatively restrained. Interestingly, Aamir had earlier revealed that he originally wanted Junaid to debut with Ek Din before Maharaj happened.
Although Ek Din underperformed, Junaid had previously earned appreciation for his work in Maharaj. Reports now suggest he may next appear in Ragini MMS 3 opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.
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