Speaking during an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Junaid accepted that Ek Din did not perform the way the makers had hoped. While he personally enjoyed working on the film and believed many viewers appreciated it, he acknowledged that the majority audience did not connect with it.

The actor appeared practical and composed while reacting to the setback. He said that failures are a part of the industry and sometimes even films made with conviction fail to translate into box office success.

Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, released on May 1 and struggled from the opening day itself. The film reportedly earned only around ₹5.44 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.