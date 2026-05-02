- Home
- Entertainment
- Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's Film Fails To Impress; Collects THIS
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's Film Fails To Impress; Collects THIS
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Everyone had high hopes for romantic drama 'Ek Din', but the film just couldn't work its magic at the box office on opening day. The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi didn't manage to pull crowds into the theatres
A slow start, 'Ek Din' fails to meet expectations
'Ek Din' hit theatres on May 1, but it got a very cold response on its first day. People expected this romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey, to have a good start, but the film failed to pull in the audience.
First-day earnings of 'Ek Din' are disappointing
According to trade website Sacnilk, the film made just ₹0.81 crore net in India on its opening day. The overall occupancy was only about 14%, which shows that theatres were mostly empty.
'Ek Din' lags far behind other romantic films
Let's compare. Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' (2025) opened with ₹1.15 crore, while Sai Pallavi's Telugu hit 'Love Story' (2021) earned ₹9.05 crore on day one. And the big 2025 romantic film, 'Saiyaara', had a massive ₹21.50 crore opening. 'Ek Din' is nowhere near these numbers.
Impact of the remake factor and release delay?
'Ek Din' is a remake of the 2016 Thai film 'One Day'. It was supposed to release in November 2025 but got pushed to May 2026. Many believe this delay and poor promotions really hurt the film's opening.
The star cast of 'Ek Din'
The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the main roles. This is Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut, and it's Junaid's second film to release in theatres. Aamir Khan Productions has produced the movie.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 15: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs. 200 Cr Worldwide
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.