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Has Ram Charan Surpassed Chiranjeevi? Megastar Finally Reacts To The Record-Breaking Debate
Ram Charan’s box office success has sparked comparisons with Chiranjeevi. Now, the Megastar has finally reacted to the debate over his son’s achievement and shared his thoughts.
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Image Credit : Mythri Movie Makers
Ram Charan's incredible on-screen transformation.
Ram Charan is climbing the ladder of success, one film at a time. He's not just sticking to commercial masala movies anymore. Since 'Rangasthalam', fans have seen a new Charan, one who proves how hard actors work. His role in the recent film 'Peddi' is a perfect example of this dedication.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The Mega Power Star's new look.
Gone are the days when being a hero just meant a few fights and songs. Today, it's all about winning over the audience. Ram Charan, despite his father Chiranjeevi's legacy, has proved his own mettle. Many say he is working even harder to carve his own path.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Has Ram Charan surpassed his father?
Chiranjeevi built his empire from scratch, fighting off competition to become the Megastar of Tollywood. But his reach was mostly limited to the Telugu states. Now, with hits like 'Rangasthalam', 'RRR', and 'Peddi', Ram Charan has achieved pan-India stardom, leading everyone to say the son has outshone the father.
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What did Chiru say about the 'son surpassed father' comments?
So what does Chiranjeevi think about all this? In recent interviews after the success of 'Peddi', he finally opened his heart. 'Everyone is saying Charan has surpassed Chiranjeevi. It's true, and I accept it wholeheartedly. As a father, I am very proud. But as an actor, it's a bit hard to accept,' he said, adding, 'You did very well, Charan. Love you.'
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Image Credit : Asianet News
It was painful to see him in that condition.
Chiranjeevi also revealed his anxiety during the 'Peddi' shoot. 'I was happy seeing his hard work, but I couldn't bear it when he got injured—once on his hand, and another time on his eye. When his eye was bleeding, I got scared... But I didn't tell Charan about my pain,' the Megastar shared, adding, 'It reminded me of what my father used to say. I am truly proud of Charan.'
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