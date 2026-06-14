5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

It was painful to see him in that condition.

Chiranjeevi also revealed his anxiety during the 'Peddi' shoot. 'I was happy seeing his hard work, but I couldn't bear it when he got injured—once on his hand, and another time on his eye. When his eye was bleeding, I got scared... But I didn't tell Charan about my pain,' the Megastar shared, adding, 'It reminded me of what my father used to say. I am truly proud of Charan.'