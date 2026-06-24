Elephant 'Maniki' with a chronic leg deformity and other health issues has been moved to Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised care. The move followed public outcry and her owner's appeal for advanced treatment at the Reliance Foundation shelter.

An elephant named 'Maniki' is being transported to Reliance Foundation-run animal shelter Vantara, where she will receive specialised care and treatment based on her preliminary diagnosis. A chronic deformity in Maniki's left foreleg has severely impacted her movement and quality of life.

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In addition to mobility challenges, she has been battling age-related ailments, infected wounds, impaired vision in one eye, dehydration, and poor body condition.

Public Outcry Sparks Action

Maniki's condition came to public attention after a video showed her limping painfully along a highway in Assam while being taken for medical treatment. The visuals deeply moved people across the country. Concerned citizens, animal welfare advocates, and members of the public came together to seek urgent support for her care. Petitions were signed, appeals were made, and Maniki's condition became a matter of collective concern.

Path to Specialized Care

Recognising that Maniki required sustained hospital-based care, her owner, Ruchi Chetia, wrote to the Supreme Court-appointed committee for rescue and care of suffering wild animals, requesting that she be transferred to Vantara for advanced treatment and long-term care. With the necessary approvals from the committee and the governments of Assam and Gujarat, Vantara has now safely transported her to Jamnagar.

A Comprehensive Treatment Plan

At Vantara, Maniki will receive advanced hospital care, sustained treatment, and a permanent home designed around her comfort and well-being. A Vantara spokesperson said, "Maniki's health report indicates that she requires comprehensive veterinary attention in a protected and specialised care environment. Her impaired gait, lameness, dehydration, poor body condition, infected wounds, and other health concerns make a structured long-term treatment plan essential. Our immediate priorities include pain management through medication, hydrotherapy, and acupuncture, along with wound care and nutritional rehabilitation, all guided by her welfare and recovery needs. We are grateful to the authorities for their timely intervention and to Ruchi Chetia for his informed decision, which helped enable Maniki's transfer to Vantara for the urgent care she requires."

A New Life of Comfort and Dignity

But Maniki's healing will go beyond medicine. With soft soil and natural substrates to ease pressure on her injured leg, access to natural ponds that can help relieve the weight on her limbs, opportunities to forage naturally, and the companionship of other elephants, she will receive the care, comfort, and dignity she needs every day.

Maniki's rescue is a reminder that collective voice, responsible choices, and coordinated efforts can change the course of an animal's life. With the necessary support and approvals, Maniki now has the opportunity for a safer and more comfortable future.

For Maniki, the painful walks are over. At Vantara, she begins a new chapter of healing, care, and peace. (ANI)