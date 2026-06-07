The controversy began after screenshots, allegedly showing conversations involving Janhvi Kapoor, surfaced online. While the authenticity of these chats has not been independently verified, the messages suggest that the actor was uncomfortable with certain camera angles during the filming of Peddi.

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According to the leaked screenshots, Janhvi raised concerns about specific shots and claimed that Ram Charan stepped in to support her. The messages indicate that the actor appreciated his intervention and described him as one of the most respectful people she had worked with in the industry.