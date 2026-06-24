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Rajinikanth Hits Back at Trolls After Social Media Storm Over Vijay Comment: 'Whenever I Speak, It Becomes a Problem'
Rajinikanth has hit back at trolls over his alleged controversial remarks about Vijay after he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The South superstar has now cleared the air around the same and put all rumours to rest.
Dharman Title Announced!
Rajnikanth is gearing up for the massive release of his upcoming film Dharman. The title of the film was announced at a star-studded event on Wednesday alongside Kamal Haasan and Ashwath Marimuthu. While talking to the press, the actor admitted that he was a bit hesitant to make public comments as he is often criticised for speaking or even being silent. This followed post to his press meet in May to discuss the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay.
Rajinikanth hits back at trolls at Dharman event
Talking to press he said in Tamil, "The moment someone says they are calling me to speak, I feel a bit hesitant. Because whenever I speak, it becomes a problem, either for you or for me. If I stay silent, they will make fun of me saying, why isn’t he speaking? Has he kept a kozhukattai (a sweet) in his mouth?”
On facing criticism
Addressing the criticism of his actions either ways, Rajinikanth said, “If I speak, some will say, why is he speaking now? Others will say he shouldn’t have said anything at all. After many years, I have understood one thing people who don’t like us will not like us, no matter what we do. And thinking that people who like us will like everything we do, whatever we do, is foolish. One has to be careful.”
What was Rajinikanth's remark about Vijay?
Ever since Vijay won the Tamil Nadu elections, rumours had it that Rajinikanth wasn’t happy with the results. To squash these rumours, Rajinikanth held a press conference at his home in Chennai and stated that he met former CM MK Stalin after the elections, as they are friends.
Here's what Rajinikanth had said
Rajinikanth had said, “Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. As soon as the chief minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal becomes the CM, I might get jealous. There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete.” When he was asked about wishing Vijay on his birthday, Rajinikanth said that they had spoken. Although he made no post about Vijay on social media.
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