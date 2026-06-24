Rajinikanth had said, “Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. As soon as the chief minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal becomes the CM, I might get jealous. There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete.” When he was asked about wishing Vijay on his birthday, Rajinikanth said that they had spoken. Although he made no post about Vijay on social media.