Adam Sandler marked his 23rd wedding anniversary with wife Jackie by having a plane skywrite 'Happy 23rd anniversary to my sweetheart. Love you forever.' He shared the romantic gesture on Instagram, delighting his family and fans.

Actor Adam Sandler marked his 23rd wedding anniversary with wife Jackie Sandler in style, arranging for a plane to skywrite a romantic message. The 59-year-old actor shared the moment on his Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler) "Happy 23rd anniversary to my sweetheart. Love you forever," Sandler captioned the post. The couple's eldest daughter, Sadie Sandler, 20, reacted with heart emojis in the comments, while fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Several Los Angeles residents said they spotted the skywriting in person, with one commenting they had seen the plane over Venice.

Relationship History

Adam and Jackie, 51, first met on the set of 'Big Daddy' in 1998, where she played a waitress at a local sports bar. Marking the anniversary of their meeting in 2020, Sandler had written on Instagram, "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl."

The pair married on June 22, 2003, in an outdoor ceremony at Dick Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate. They welcomed daughter Sadie in May 2006, with Sandler announcing the news on his website at the time: "Kid is healthy!! Wife is healthy!!" Their second daughter, Sunny Sandler, was born in November 2008.

A Family on Film

Both daughters have appeared in several of their father's films, including "Hubie Halloween," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Murder Mystery," and the family came together for the 2023 Netflix comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."

Jackie, a model, has also made appearances in her husband's films, including "50 First Dates," "Grown Ups," "The Wrong Missy" and "Hubie Halloween."

Sandler on Marriage and Gratitude

Speaking to People at the premiere of "Jay Kelly" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles in November 2025, Sandler credited the strength of his marriage to genuine companionship. "We're very close. We like to talk, like to laugh, like to have fun, and like to think about things and take care of our kids," he said.

The "Grown Ups" star also reflected on his gratitude for both his personal and professional life. "I'm just more thankful than I've ever been. Happy I got to do this life, happy all the people who've been with me during all this stuff, and helped me out, and [it's] just been a phenomenal time. My whole family's always been great to me. My wife and I talk about stuff, and what to do, and what to do next, and it's just been a very cool life," Sandler said. (ANI)