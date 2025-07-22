Image Credit : Asianet News

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan surprised fans by revealing the story of his upcoming filmHari Hara Veera Mallu, just days before its release on July 24. Directed by Jyothikrishna and produced by AM Ratnam, the film stars Nidhi Agarwal as the heroine and Bobby Deol as the villain.

Speaking at the pre-release event held at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad, Pawan shared the film’s entire plot, including the climax, shocking fans and audiences.