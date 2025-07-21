With excitement building for its July 24, 2025 release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will host a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad’s Shilpakala Vedika on July 21, featuring a rare press meet and a star-studded evening ceremony. Producer AM Rathnam.

With just days remaining until the theatrical release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit on July 24, 2025, the makers organized a spectacular pre-release event on July 21 at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. The evening, in short, was a celebration of cinematic ambition, political presence, and fan fervor — all surrounding Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Grand Pre-Release Event:

Star-Studded Guest List

The event was graced by prominent political leaders and film industry stalwarts, including:

Eshwar Khandre – Karnataka Forest Minister

Kandula Durgesh – Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister

Komatireddy Venkatreddy – Telangana Cinematography Minister

SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas – Acclaimed directors

These dignitaries were there in the audience on the stage with Pawan Kalyan, thus adding gravitas to the evening's proceedings.

Pawan Kalyan's Appearance

Such were the rumors that had already circulated on whether Pawan Kalyan would miss his promotions owing to political work, but he still gave a surprise to his fans by attending the morning press meet as well as the evening event. His speech was very humble and grateful, especially toward producer AM Rathnam, whom he credited for rekindling his interest in cinema.

Film Highlights

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film narrates the story of outlaw Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan, set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire.

Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes

CBFC Rating: U/A

Cast: Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj

Music: M.M. Keeravani

The overall theme of the movie revolves around resistance, justice, and revolution. Bobby Deol plays the Emperor Aurangzeb.

Where Watch The Event

For fans unable to attend the event, a live-streaming mode was made available through the official YouTube channel of the production house as from 6 PM.

Given the massive buzz generated with the pre-release event, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is certain to get off to an awesome start. This long production journey-from announcing the movie in 2020 to its completion in May 2025-has only heightened anticipation