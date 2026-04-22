Hardik Pandya, one of India’s premier all-rounders, enjoys a significantly higher net worth. As of 2026, his wealth is estimated at ₹90–150 crore.

His income streams are diverse and substantial:

IPL salary: Around ₹16.35 crore annually

BCCI central contract: ₹5 crore

Brand endorsements: ₹2–3 crore per deal

Hardik also owns luxury assets including high-end cars like Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and a premium Mumbai apartment worth nearly ₹30 crore.

His massive brand value and social media influence further boost his earnings, making him one of the richest Indian cricketers today.