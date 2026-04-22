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Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Know Their Salary, Cars & Income Breakdown
They were only a short while ago dreaming together in a small apartment in Vadodara. Their cricketing prowess has made them two of India's wealthiest siblings. A film script has been crafted by Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya Net Worth
The Pandya brothers — Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya — have carved inspiring journeys from humble beginnings in Vadodara to becoming two of India’s most successful cricketing siblings. While both have built impressive careers, their financial standings reveal a clear winner.
Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth and Earnings
Hardik Pandya, one of India’s premier all-rounders, enjoys a significantly higher net worth. As of 2026, his wealth is estimated at ₹90–150 crore.
His income streams are diverse and substantial:
IPL salary: Around ₹16.35 crore annually
BCCI central contract: ₹5 crore
Brand endorsements: ₹2–3 crore per deal
Hardik also owns luxury assets including high-end cars like Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and a premium Mumbai apartment worth nearly ₹30 crore.
His massive brand value and social media influence further boost his earnings, making him one of the richest Indian cricketers today.
Krunal Pandya’s Net Worth and Earnings
Krunal Pandya, the elder brother, has also built a strong financial portfolio, though slightly behind Hardik. His net worth is estimated at ₹70–80 crore as of 2026.
His key income sources include:
IPL salary: Around ₹5.75 crore
Total IPL earnings: ₹75 crore+
Endorsements: ₹1–3 crore annually
Krunal has also invested in businesses and financial assets, ensuring steady wealth growth beyond cricket.
Family Background: From Struggles to Stardom
The Pandya brothers come from a modest family in Gujarat. Their father, Himanshu Pandya, played a crucial role in supporting their cricket dreams, even moving cities to provide better opportunities.
They once lived in a small apartment, struggling financially, before rising through domestic cricket and the IPL.
Despite recent rumours of tension during IPL 2026, both brothers have publicly highlighted their strong bond and shared journey to success.
Luxury Lifestyle and Assets Comparison
Hardik clearly leads in lifestyle and luxury:
Owns multiple luxury cars and premium properties
Higher endorsement deals due to flamboyant personality
Krunal, on the other hand, maintains a more balanced and investment-focused financial approach, with fewer high-profile endorsements.
Who Is Richer? Final Verdict
When it comes to net worth, Hardik Pandya is significantly richer than Krunal Pandya. His higher IPL salary, international cricket presence, and strong brand endorsements give him a clear financial edge.
However, both brothers remain among India’s most successful cricketing siblings — proving that talent, determination, and family support can turn dreams into massive fortunes.
Car Collection
Hardik Pandya’s Car Collection
Here’s where personalities really show. Hardik loves speed and flash. His garage includes a Ferrari, a Lamborghini Urus, and even a Rolls-Royce. Total value? Around Rs 25 crore.
Krunal Pandya’s Car Collection
Krunal keeps it classy and practical. Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi A6, Toyota Vellfire. His collection is worth about Rs 8 crore.
Mumbai Penthouse
Despite their differences, they share something big. A stunning 6,000 sq. ft. penthouse in Bandra is worth Rs 30 crore. It has everything: a private theatre, a gym, and a huge balcony. They also own a beautiful bungalow in Vadodara.
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