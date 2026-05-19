Grammy winner Ricky Kej backed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal at a Bengaluru consultation. He stated it would cut costs and prevent frequent imposition of the model code of conduct, allowing a focus on long-term solutions.

Bengaluru Grammy award-winning musician and Padma Shri awardee Ricky Kej shared his views on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal during a discussion held in Bengaluru. The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, held a consultation on the subject, where Committee Chairman P. P. Chaudhary interacted with Padma awardees and media representatives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kej on Cost Reduction and Governance

While speaking to ANI, Ricky Kej said he felt "very grateful" to be invited for the consultation. He also spoke about how simultaneous elections could help reduce costs and avoid repeated implementation of the model code of conduct in the country. "I feel very grateful that I have been called for this consultation on 'One Nation, One Election'...'One Nation, One Election' is going to cost less than the requirement for infrastructure, the model code of conduct is not going to happen now and then...We need to focus more on long-term solutions and I think having an election every four to five years will help..." Kej told ANI.

Committee's Inclusive Deliberative Process

Meanwhile, the exercise reflects Parliament's commitment to an inclusive and evidence-based deliberative process on proposals that carry far-reaching implications for India's constitutional architecture, electoral framework and governance systems.

During the visit, the committee also engaged with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including constitutional authorities, elected representatives, political parties (including regional parties), legal experts, administrative institutions, financial and educational bodies, industry and professional organisations, and representatives of civil society. (ANI)