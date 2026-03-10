Superstar Chiranjeevi shared a heartwarming birthday post for his daughter, Sushmita Konidela, with childhood photos. He penned an emotional note, expressing pride in her journey and her success as a film producer.

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela has showered much love and blessings on his daughter, Sushmita Konidela. In a heartwarming social media post, Chiranjeevi shared multiple childhood pictures with Sushmita, capturing an adorable bond between the father and daughter.

A Father's Heartfelt Message

Happy Birthday my precious @sushkonidela ❤️ From the little girl who once held my finger and walked beside me, to the strong, graceful and responsible woman you are today. One of the most special moments for me as a father was seeing you watching my films, now producing a film,… pic.twitter.com/Z8FwhsXUrQ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 10, 2026

The actor could be seen holding his daughter close, sometimes lifting her in his arms, and embracing her with warmth and affection. Chiranjeevi also included a recent picture with Sushmita.

Penning down his emotions in a heartfelt note, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my precious @sushkonidela. From the little girl who once held my finger and walked beside me, to the strong, graceful and responsible woman you are today. One of the most special moments for me as a father was seeing you watching my films, now producing a film, and giving me a memorable blockbuster. That truly made me proud in a very special way. Wishing you good health, happiness and endless success in everything you do. Keep shining, my dear Honey Papa. Lots of love and blessings always."

Family Life and Tributes

Chiranjeevi got married to Surekha on February 20, 1980, with whom he shares three kids - son Ram Charan and daughters Sushmita and Sreeja. The actor recently shared a warm message for his wife, Surekha, on her birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared throwback photos with his wife. Titled 'Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha', Chiranjeevi wrote, "From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude."

On The Work Front

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which turned out to be a box office hit. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati. (ANI)