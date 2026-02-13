After his T20 WC heroics, Ishan Kishan praised Hardik Pandya for his crucial advice after losing his BCCI contract. Pandya urged him to let his bat do the talking in domestic cricket, a strategy that fueled his impressive comeback to Team India.

Following his match-winning knock against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup clash at Delhi, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan spoke on advice from all-rounder Hardik Pandya after he lost his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract in 2024, pointing out how his teammate encouraged him to not take things negatively, but rather make the best of his chances he got in domestic cricket. Kishan's 24-ball 61 and Hardik's fiery 28-ball 52, combined with two wickets, were the highlights of a thumping 93-run win over Namibia in their T20 WC clash.

Shared Struggles and a Stronger Bond

Following the match, Ishan and Hardik had a happy chat about their performances and how Hardik had helped him through tough times after he lost his BCCI central contract in 2024 for alleged lack of commitment to red-ball and domestic cricket. During the first half of 2024, Hardik himself was facing a tough time after being named Mumbai Indians (MI) captain on his return to the franchise following two fine seasons with the Gujarat Titans (GT), including an IPL title win as captain. During the IPL matches, stadiums would ring with massively loud boos whenever Hardik made an appearance, with several slurs and objectionable name-calling aimed at him, mostly by the fanbase of the ex-MI captain, Rohit Sharma, who felt that Hardik had allegedly betrayed the 'Hitman' by taking up the captaincy. During these times, Hardik and Ishan would bond together a lot and spend a lot of time training together as well.

Kishan's Redemption Through Domestic Cricket

After failing to get a central contract in 2024, Kishan would make runs whenever he got a chance to represent his state in domestic cricket. Starting off with the Duleep Trophy 2024, he made a century for India-C, while he scored 38 during his 'Rest of India' appearance in the Irani Cup. In the Ranji Trophy season 2024-25, he cracked a century for Jharkhand. He ended the season with fine showings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy competitions, scoring 316 runs in seven matches in the latter at an average of above 45, with a strike rate of over 128, including a century.

The last year was phenomenal for Kishan, as he scored 354 runs in his first IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), including a century against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on his debut in Orange. Later, he cracked two stunning fifties for Nottinghamshire in County Cricket in June. More exploits in the coming months helped seal Ishan's case, as he cracked a Ranji ton for his state, top-scored in Jharkhand's maiden SMAT title triumph as a captain, with 517 runs in 10 innings with two centuries and fifties each and followed it with a phenomenal 39-ball 125 in VHT against Karnataka.

A Triumphant Return to Team India

This earned the youngster a return to Team India for T20Is against New Zealand, emerging as the second-highest run-getter with 215 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of over 231, with a century and fifty. An incredible improvement was visible in his off-side strokeplay, and his six-hitting looked more lethal than ever. When he cracked his maiden T20I century during the final T20I fifty against NZ, it was Hardik who was at non-striker's end, and he looked just as happy as Ishan, sharing a hug with him as he completed his milestone.

'Don't Be a Crybaby': Pandya's Advice to Kishan

Speaking on his time away from the game, Ishan said that while he is "not the kind of person to stay quiet", Hardik encouraged him to stay silent and do that talking with the bat. "I am usually not the kind of person who will keep quiet, but because I was in touch with him and he was like, 'It's up to you whether you want to talk to somebody about it or go negative about it. It is in your hand'. And that was playing cricket and scoring runs. And doing well in whichever tournaments I was playing in. Credit also goes to him (for helping him in his India comeback)," said Kishan.

Hardik still cannot get over that century in the final T20I against the Kiwis in Kerala, pointing to the bond they have developed over the years as they have gone through their respective struggles. "The rhythm in which you smashed it, the way the ball left your bat, I was extremely happy. For the last two years, you have worked really hard behind the scenes, kept quiet. Even when the opportunity did not come, you were still smiling, keeping the spirit high and working hard," said Hardik.

"Hard work is supposed to happen when no one is watching. And that is the actual benefit. No matter what happens in life, do not be a crybaby. Get up in the morning, work hard, put your head down and sleep. Again, repeat it. He has taken the torch, responded with the bat, and I am really proud of it," concluded the all-rounder.