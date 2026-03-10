Ananya Panday shared an adorable birthday message for her younger sister, Rysa, calling her the 'love of my life'. Ananya posted a childhood video, while their parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, also penned heartfelt wishes for their daughter.

Actor Ananya Panday dropped the most adorable birthday wish for her younger sister, Rysa Panday. In a message for her "favourite person in the whole wide world", Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my sweet Chuchu. You are my favourite person in the whole wide world and you're so cute. Why did you become so big and stop answering my calls." Along with the note, Ananya also shared a cute childhood video of Rysa, showing her as a kid.

Family and Friends Pour in Wishes

Their mother, Bhavana Pandey, also wished Rysa much love and blessings. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life!!!! My cutest sweetest most adorable pudding. Wishing you loads of love good health and happiness!!! Shine on!!! May all your dreams come true," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of pictures of her daughter. Bhavana Pandey also shared glimpses from one of Rysa's birthday parties when she was a little kid. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Many took to the comment section and wished Rysa, including Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Malaika Arora.

Actor Chunky Panday also joined in the chorus, sending all the love for his youngest daughter. "Happy Happy Birthday to the Sweetest, Cutest, Bestest Girl in the World," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

About the Panday Family

Ananya and Rysa are the daughters of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey. Their adorable camaraderie has often been a delight for fans and followers on social media.

On the Work Front

On the work front for Ananya Panday, she is gearing up for the second season of her hit series 'Call Me Bae'. The first season, which was released in 2024, revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being a heiress to a hustler. (ANI)