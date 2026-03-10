The Yoga Festival in Rishikesh turned into a platform for women empowerment on its second day. At Parmarth Niketan, practitioners discussed raising awareness for women through yoga, with speakers emphasizing 'Nari Shakti' for global harmony.

Women Empowerment Takes Centrestage

The serene banks of the Ganges turned out to be a vibrant platform at the ongoing Yoga Festival in Rishikesh, where messages of women empowerment took centrestage on the second day.

At the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, women yoga practitioners from India and abroad participated in the session, where conversations focused on raising awareness among women, along with the practice of yoga and meditation.

On this occasion, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, Director of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, opened up on women's rights and the importance of empowering women through yoga and meditation. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I consider all of us very fortunate that we have been able to take part in the Yoga Festival in Rishikesh. We have had a lot of activities ongoing at the festival. The vision of 'Nari Shakti' and the divine feminine touch of nurturing, caring, and cooperating should be incorporated to bring peace and harmony in the world."

Sadhvi Bhagwati also interacted with women participants from different countries, engaging in discussions and exchanging views. The participants were invited to actively take part in the yoga and meditation sessions during the Yoga Festival.

'Women are the Epitome of Shakti'

Bhajan singer Roona Rizvi, who also took part in the Yoga festival, urged more women to include yoga in their lives. "Yoga should be practised by everyone, especially women, as they are the epitome of 'Shakti'. There will be no creation without women in this world. Yoga is not just meant for the physical body but also for the mind," she told ANI.

Traditional Opening Ceremony

The Yoga Festival, which is being held at Parmarth Niketan Ashram from March 9 to 15, began on Monday with traditional prayers and rituals.

At the Ganga Ghat of Parmarth Niketan, the chief guest, Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yog Peeth, was present along with the drummer Shivamani. The President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj, performed the Ganga Aarti and special prayers, seeking the blessings of Mother Ganga. (ANI)