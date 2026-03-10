Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain has advocated for stronger participation of women in the workforce, urging them to promote "woman power." She advised women to pursue their passions with determination, stating that nothing can stop a determined person.

Renowned beauty expert and entrepreneur Shahnaz Husain has advocated stronger participation of women in workforce and emphasised promoting "woman power." Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of an event, Shahnaz Husain urged women to pursue what they like. "I think that every woman should work to do something that she likes. It's not important what you want; what really matters is how badly you want it. If you want something, nothing can stop you. There's something called woman power and that she must promote," Husain said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Women need to have a career. Have to do something to prove your presence. You can achieve anything; you must want it that much. If I want something, nobody can stop me. If I'm walking and I see a wall, I don't turn my back and walk home. I break the wall and walk through it and let the world fall into place," she added.

Reflecting on a Pioneering Career

During the conversation, Husain also reflected on her own journey in the industry of cosmetics. "When I started my career, there were no women in the cosmetic world, just men. And I started cosmetics for women's power, for them to show the world how lovely they are."

Shahnaz Husain's remarks come at a time when conversations around women's empowerment and career opportunities continue to gain momentum, especially in the wake of International Women's Day, which was observed on Sunday, March 8. (ANI)