Hardik Pandya shared a romantic Instagram story with Maheika, calling it the start of 'Valentine and my baby's birthday week'. This comes after he put on a Player of the Match performance in the T20 World Cup against Namibia.

Hardik Pandya's Valentine's Week Celebration

Love is in the air ! As Valentine's Day is around the corner, couples everywhere are going the extra mile to make their partners feel special. Celebrities, too, are turning up the charm, especially by flooding social media with heart-melting moments. Look at all-rounder Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram Story. It exudes just love, love, and love.

He reshared Instagram post of Maheika, who made it to Delhi in time to cheer for Pandya at his T20 World Cup Match against Namibia. She uploaded a cute picture of Pandya in which he can be seen holding a big bouquet of roses. "Made it to Delhi in time. Man of the match of my life," Maheika captioned the post. Hardik reposted Maheika's story and wrote, "Valentine and my baby's birthday week starts."

Hardik Pandya was previously married to model Natasa Stankovic. In July 2024, the couple announced their separation through a joint statement. They continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Player of the Match Performance

Hardik Pandya was at his best in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, scoring 52 runs and taking two wickets. At one point, he was on a hat-trick as well but the Namibia batter managed to block one out to deny a hat-trick to the swashbuckling Indian all-rounder. He won the Player-of-the-Match award for his all-round show with the bat and ball.

Match Highlights

India posted a commanding total of 209/9 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 24-ball 61, with six fours and five sixes. Hard hitter Hardik Pandya played a fantastic knock of 52 off 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and four towering sixes.

For Namibia, captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) took a four-wicket haul. Ben Shikongo (1/41), Bernard Scholtz (1/41), and JJ Smit (1/50) were also among the wicket-takers.

Chasing mammoth 210, openers Louren Steenkamp (29 off 22 balls, with three fours and one six) and Jan Frylinck (22 off 15 balls, with three fours and one six) couldn't convert their start.Captain Gerhard Erasmus (18 off 11 balls, with two sixes) also failed to score runs with the bat as none of the batters crossed the 30-run mark. (ANI)