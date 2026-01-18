- Home
Three Hindi comedy films released together on Friday and opened weakly at the box office. However, collections improved on day two, with Pulkit Samrat–Varun Sharma’s Rahu Ketu outperforming Vir Das–Aamir Khan’s Happy Patel film.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Day 2 Collection
The spy action-comedy 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', starring Vir Das, collected about ₹1.50 crore on its second day. The film had earned ₹1.25 crore on its first day, showing a 20% growth in earnings.
Rahu Ketu Day 2 Collection
This comedy starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma earned just ₹1 crore on day one but saw 60% growth on day two, making ₹1.60 crore. It not only grew more than 'Happy Patel' but also earned more on the second day.
One Two Cha Cha Chaa Day 2 Collection
The action-adventure comedy 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' also released on Jan 16. It earned just ₹10 lakh on day one but saw 60% growth on day two, collecting ₹16 lakh.
Total collection of all three films after two days
After two days, the total collection for 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' is ₹2.75 crore. 'Rahu Ketu' stands at ₹2.60 crore, and 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' has earned ₹26 lakh in two days.
All three comedy films are proving to be disasters
All three comedy films are turning out to be box office disasters. It seems tough for them to even make back half their cost. 'Happy Patel', 'Rahu Ketu', and 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' had budgets of ₹25-40 crore, ₹20-25 crore, and ₹7-8 crore, respectively.
