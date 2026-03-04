Season 4 of Bridgerton has climbed back to the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 after the release of its final four episodes. Between February 23 and March 1, the Regency-era romance drew 28 million views, reaffirming its global popularity.

Because Netflix calculates viewership for split releases by combining total hours watched across the entire season and dividing it by full runtime, there is no separate figure for Part 2 alone. The 28 million views reflect engagement across all Season 4 episodes during the tracking week.

The show’s continued dominance highlights the enduring appeal of its lavish period setting, sweeping love stories, and high-society drama.