The much-talked-about trailer of Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, was initially expected to drop on March 3, 2026. While early reports were dismissed as rumours, fresh updates suggest the plan was very much real.

According to industry chatter, the team had scheduled the trailer launch for that day but later reconsidered after learning about a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) occurring between 3:20 pm and 6:47 pm. Traditionally, such celestial events are viewed as inauspicious for new beginnings. Since most film trailers are unveiled around noon — which would fall within the eclipse’s broader “inauspicious window” — the makers reportedly decided to push the release.

Instead of a grand public event, the trailer is now expected to drop digitally, possibly on March 5 or 6. While there’s no official confirmation yet, fans are eagerly refreshing their feeds in anticipation.