‘Kantara’ fame actress Sapthami Gowda has spoken out against photographers and YouTubers who click inappropriate photos and videos of actresses at film events.
Image Credit : Sapthami Gowda Instagram
Kantara actress protest
The 'Kantara' actress got angry with paparazzi for clicking vulgar photos at film events. Many stars, including Ramya and Dhananjaya, have supported her. She said, 'I recently saw a photo of myself that was presented badly on social media. When I spoke to other actresses, they said the same thing has happened to them. I felt this bad practice must be stopped.'
Image Credit : Sapthami Gowda Instagram
Actress Sapthami Gowda's opposition
She explained, 'They take vulgar videos and photos when we get out of the car or at other times and upload them on social media. This doesn't help promote the film in any way. If some actresses are okay with it, that's their personal choice. But not all actresses are like that. These guys just try to get hits by posting vulgar pictures of actresses. How does this promote the film? I have brought this to the attention of Chamber of Commerce President Jayamala. The Chamber must bring a strict law to stop this. Our fight will continue until this happens,' she stated firmly.
Image Credit : Instagram
Support from fellow actresses
Actresses Rukmini Vasanth and Divya Spandana have come out in support of Sapthami Gowda. 'As women in the film industry, we stand united to find a solution to a problem that keeps coming up,' they posted on Instagram. They pointed out how it has become a regular thing for female actors' videos and photos to be shot from improper angles and circulated. 'They zoom in unnecessarily and focus on body parts. This behaviour by some people is disrespectful and unacceptable,' wrote Rukmini and Divya.
Image Credit : latestly
An act that violates dignity
'We come to these events for our films. We condemn the intentional zoom-ins and improper angles. This kind of trend is a violation of dignity and we cannot take it lightly or tolerate it. We expect those who cover events to maintain professionalism, respect, and dignity,' they added.
Image Credit : instagram/@rukmini_vasanth
Actresses' opinions
Janhvi Kapoor had earlier said that while she has a good relationship with photographers, she is now more aware of how she is being filmed at public events. She mentioned in past interviews that some camera angles make her uncomfortable. Similarly, Mrunal Thakur openly shared that her parents get upset seeing her photos taken from inappropriate angles. Actresses like Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan have also spoken about similar experiences they faced at events.
