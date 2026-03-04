2 5 Image Credit : Sapthami Gowda Instagram

Actress Sapthami Gowda's opposition

She explained, 'They take vulgar videos and photos when we get out of the car or at other times and upload them on social media. This doesn't help promote the film in any way. If some actresses are okay with it, that's their personal choice. But not all actresses are like that. These guys just try to get hits by posting vulgar pictures of actresses. How does this promote the film? I have brought this to the attention of Chamber of Commerce President Jayamala. The Chamber must bring a strict law to stop this. Our fight will continue until this happens,' she stated firmly.