Happy New Year 2026: Bollywood celebs also welcomed the new year and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans. Celebs from Kareena Kapoor to Ajay Devgn and others sent their greetings. Let's check out their greetings
Bollywood celebs celebrated the New Year
Bollywood celebs also celebrated the New Year with great fanfare. Some celebrated abroad, while others had a grand party at home. Some celebrated on the beach and extended greetings to their loved ones.
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan send greetings
Kareena Kapoor shared a post with Saif Ali Khan, reflecting on 2025 as a tough year but one they faced with courage. She said it taught them love is supreme. Happy New Year.
Ajay Devgn-Kajol send wishes
Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated at home with family. They wished everyone a Happy New Year, noting life is precious and 2025 was full of movies, family, and fun. On to 2026!
Esha Deol remembers dad Dharmendra
Esha Deol celebrated the New Year in Dubai. She shared a photo remembering her dad and wished everyone to be happy, healthy, and strong, sending lots of love and best wishes.
Zaheer Iqbal-Sonakshi Sinha
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha celebrated in the Maldives. Vicky Kaushal said 'Bye Bye 2025' on his Insta Story, and Karisma Kapoor wished a New Year of love, hope, and faith.
Sonam Kapoor wishes in a unique style
Sonam Kapoor shared a video of her 2025 journey, calling it an 'out of this world' year that gave her family, friends, travel, and a new life, looking forward to the future.
