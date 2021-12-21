  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Govinda: Here's how actor is celebrating his special day today, check out

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 2:30 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Govinda has turned 58 today. Do you want to know how the actor is celebrating his birthday? Read to know about the same. He is well known for his film Partner and is also known to do comedy roles.
     

    Bollywood actor Govinda has turned 58 today. The actor plans to visit a temple dedicated to a goddess on his special day. He told the same to Hindustan Times in an interview. He said that every time that he misses his mother, he visits a temple. He usually goes alone, but this time he has requested his wife to accompany him. He shall be doing pooja with her. 

    The actor made his acting debut 35 years ago with his movie Ilzaam. He has carved a niche for himself as a comedy star. Govinda, further in the interview, said that it has been rather interesting for him as movies helped him serve his family. He said that he could relate and create his own brand of cinema. The actor is also thankful that he could bring new stars, producers and directors to the industry, and they all did very well. The actor further said, "If I look back, har jagah mere apne hi dikhaayi dete hain (smiles)".

    As the actor is slowly and steadily doing films, he has made use of his quality time by pursuing music. The actor said that he thought of creating his own platform, Govinda Royalles, so that people who want to see Govinda kind of songs can watch them and have fun. He has written about 100-150 songs. He also wants to sing and perform songs on his own and said that he is looking forward to some significant proposals coming his way from moviemakers.

    The actor also spoke about  how he is filled with gratitude for the career and life that he  has been given. The Partner actor tells that the best thing he has learnt from his mother is to create an aura of happiness around himself, rather than waiting for other people or things to bring him joy.
     

    The actor further said that he believes life is a result of the decisions he has made. Nothing could tarnish his name or image. He strongly believes in karma and good deeds. 

