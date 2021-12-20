  • Facebook
    Govinda to Ram Charan to Shahid Kapoor and more spotted in style

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:32 PM IST
    Here is a daily dose of your favourite celebrity spotting; here are pictures of celebrities spotted at different places in Mumbai.

    From Govinda to South stars Ram Charan-Jr NTR and more were snapped in various locations in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures of your favourite stars as we bring you their photographs from their outings.

    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were spotted at Sun N Sand, Juhu, to promote their upcoming movie Jersey.

    Vicky Kaushal was clicked at the Mumbai Airport. He was going to Indore for his next film shooting with Sara Ali Khan.

    Govinda was spotted with his wife at the Mumbai Airport this morning. On December 21, the actor will turn 58; maybe he is planning for a destination birthday party.

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR and the team of RRR headed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli attended the pre-release event of the film in Mumbai. 

    RRR team is currently busy promoting the film. Here is a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR amid promotions in Mumbai.

    Ananya Panday looked cute in glasses and an oversized t-shirt. She was spotted outside a gym in Khar in Mumbai.

    Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Mumbai Airport. He was in Delhi for shooting his next film Shehzada. The actor also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after finishing the 'challenging' schedule of 'Shehzada'.

    Poonam Panday was seen clicked outside Mumbai Airport holding Louis Vuitton bags. She was seen smiling and posing for the shutterbugs.

    Neha Dhupia and her actor husband Angad Bedi spotted Mumbai airport. Neha donned a maxi dress which looked comfortable for travelling.

    Malaika Arora was seen with her pet dog Casper, and both were taking an evening walk. Malaika looked fit in her gym wear.

