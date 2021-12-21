  • Facebook
    Happy Birthday Govinda: When he beat all three Khans; said he got out of the industry because of ‘praise’

    On Govinda’s birthday, here is a small anecdote of the time when the actor spoke about why his career graph went down.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    December 21 is the birthday of Bollywood's 'Hero No 1', actor Govinda. In the 90s, Govinda used to rule over the Hindi film industry. From dance to action and from comedy to romance, Govinda has dazzled in every character. From Raveena Tandon to Karisma Kapoor, his pairing with many actresses became a super hit of the 90s, with the audience showering him with lots of love.

    Although Govinda's career is now on a downhill after the turn of time, some of his characters in the second innings were liked by the audience but did not get the same fame as he used to get earlier. 

    The actor has several times spoken about his career and what suddenly went wrong. One of the most successful actors of the nineties, Govinda is hardly seen in films these days. During a conversation with BBC, once Govinda had said that people spread fake rumours about him in the film industry out of jealousy. He said that he became a victim of praise since, adding that he got out of the industry since he was receiving an overwhelming response for his acting, dancing skills and good looks.

    Debuted with 'Tan Badan': A graduate of commerce, Govinda interview for many jobs but failed to get any. Clearly, he was not meant for a usual job but to become an actor, as God had planned for him. Before bagging his first film, Govinda got an advertisement opportunity from a company named ‘Elvin’ in the 1980s. Soon after that, he bagged his first film 'Tan-Badan', in which he was starred opposite South actress Khushboo.

    When he gave a tough competition to all the three Khans: The success that he started getting from the film 'Love 86', by the time of the '90s, he became involved in the industry. Apart from the three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir Khan, if there was anyone who was competing with them at the box office in the 1990s, it was Govinda. There was a time when Govinda used to release eight to nine films in a year while also minting money. Govinda has given many hit films including 'Hero No 1', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Coolie No 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Had Kardi Aapne' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
