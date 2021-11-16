  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter  Aaradhya Bachchan has turned ten today. Take a look at her priceless photos here with her family. Here's wishing the little one a very happy birthday.

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned ten today. She is the princess of the Bachchan family. Aaradhya's grandfather is Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who loves her unconditionally. Although the little one's birthday bash has always been inspired by Disney themes, this year it will be interesting to note how her parents will make her special day.

    Last year due to the pandemic, the Bachchan family had a low key birthday party for Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had become parents to the sweet child in 2011.

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    Today as the little one turns a year older, we have made a compilation of her best moments with mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There is no doubt that Aaradhya is as stunning as her mom. When it comes to her sartorial picks, she manages to impress all and how? This photo was clicked at Cannes in 2018. The mother and the child can be seen expressing love for one another. Isn't that too adorable?

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    The little child looks adorable sitting on her mom's lap. Reportedly, the photo was shot at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards, where Aishwarya had received the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai’s star hubby Abhishek Bachan sells swanky Mumbai apartment for Rs 45.75 crore

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    This particular picture is from the little girls 7th birthday party. Both mom and daughter can be seen posing for the camera in the cutest way.

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    This picture was clicked when Aishwarya and her daughter had gone for a casual outing. The picture is too cute for words.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan in Maldives; check out their latest pictures

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    Aaradhya and her mother looked beautiful at Cannes 2019. The little girl looked cute in a lemon dress that had an asymmetrical print, while her mom looked sultry in a metallic gold gown.

