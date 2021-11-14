Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan in Maldives; check out their latest pictures

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan having fun, enjoying their perfect Sunday on the beach of Maldives; the couple shared some glimpses of their vacay

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday. Aishwarya was seen holding onto Aaradhya as they headed out of the city for the weekend. Fans and social media users were wondering where the couple are headed too. Many said that, the vacation is apparently in celebration of Aaradhya's 10th birthday, which is on November 16.

Now a few hours ago, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai shared two beautiful pictures of the beach. Abhishek captioned it, "Not a bad view to wake-up to." and Aishwarya wrote, "Sun… Breeze… and Paradise❣️✨" They also tagged their Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences where they are staying and a travel company called Pickyourtrail. The video was magical from their hotel room and we can see a beach surrounded by coconut trees and some chairs kept right in front. None of the actors was in the pictures. Well, we are waiting for more such pictures to come.

A few days ago, Aishwarya and Abhishek's Diwali celebration pictures with family went viral. It was a perfect family picture that featured the head of the family Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

On the work front, Abhishek was last film role came in The Big Bull earlier this year, and he has some good projects in his kitty. AB will play a titular role as an insurance agent/contract killer in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the hit film Vidya Balan's Kahaani. Besides this, Abhishek will also be seen in the new season of his Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai has just wrapped up Mani Ratnam’s big-budget film Ponniyin Selvan.