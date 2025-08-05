Image Credit : instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani is once again in the spotlight, this time for her personal life. The actress, best known for her roles in Koi Mil Gaya and several South Indian films, has sparked rumours of a separation from husband Sohael Khaturiya after fans noticed a significant change on her Instagram profile. All photos and videos featuring her husband have seemingly disappeared, including their much-talked-about wedding pictures and their popular wedding video.

This sudden social media cleanup has left fans puzzled and concerned. While neither Hansika nor Sohael has made an official statement, the noticeable absence of any shared moments between the two on social media has only fueled speculation.