Hansika Motwani has sparked divorce rumours after deleting wedding photos and videos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, leaving fans curious about the current status of their relationship.
Actress Hansika Motwani is once again in the spotlight, this time for her personal life. The actress, best known for her roles in Koi Mil Gaya and several South Indian films, has sparked rumours of a separation from husband Sohael Khaturiya after fans noticed a significant change on her Instagram profile. All photos and videos featuring her husband have seemingly disappeared, including their much-talked-about wedding pictures and their popular wedding video.
This sudden social media cleanup has left fans puzzled and concerned. While neither Hansika nor Sohael has made an official statement, the noticeable absence of any shared moments between the two on social media has only fueled speculation.
From Fairytale Wedding to Silent Speculation
Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2022, after dating for several years. Their wedding was not only a lavish affair but also turned into a full-blown web series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lead-up to their big day.
However, a month ago, media reports claimed the couple was living separately and heading for divorce. At the time, Sohael briefly responded to the rumours, stating, “It’s not true,” without offering any further details. Meanwhile, Hansika remained silent—until now.
Her recent action of removing all traces of her wedding from social media has reignited the divorce buzz, leaving fans and followers in a state of confusion.
What’s Next? Fans Await Official Confirmation
Despite growing speculation, no official confirmation has been provided by either party. As of now, Hansika continues to post brand collaborations and solo pictures on Instagram, while Sohael has stayed under the radar. Whether this is a publicity move or a sign of real trouble in paradise, only time—and perhaps a statement—will tell.
Fans continue to hope for clarity, but until then, the rumours remain just that—rumours.