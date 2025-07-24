Image Credit : instagram / Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani entered the film industry at a very young age. The beauty became a heroine at 15. Hansika, who acted in several Bollywood films as a child artist, made her Tollywood entry with the film Desamuduru. This beauty, who did consecutive films in Telugu, could not shine in Tollywood later. With back-to-back flops, opportunities here dwindled.

Then the Tamil industry embraced Hansika. Hansika, who scored hit after hit with star heroes in Kollywood, completed 50 films before turning 30 and also hit a half-century. And when the opportunities as a heroine were decreasing in Kollywood, the beauty got married and cut down on films.