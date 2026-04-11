2 5 Image Credit : Instagram / Hansika Motwani

Hansika's divorce from Sohail Kathuria

Everyone remembers when Hansika married businessman Sohail Kathuria a few years ago. Their wedding photos from a Jaipur palace went viral on social media. Everyone thought they were a 'made for each other' couple. But something went wrong behind the scenes, and their differences grew. The latest news is that the couple has divorced by mutual consent. Sources say they have been distant for a while, even though they kept it quiet.