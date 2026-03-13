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Inside Photos of Hansika Motwani’s Rs 2.75 Cr Mumbai Apartment with Girly Bedroom, Art Decor and More
Actress Hansika Motwani owns a luxurious Mumbai home worth Rs 2.75 crore, featuring elegant interiors, designer closets, stylish décor, and unique touches like a gifting wardrobe, reflecting her chic and personalized lifestyle.
A Chic High‑Rise Residence
Actress Hansika Motwani owns a modern and stylish apartment in Mumbai that combines elegant design with personal touches. The home was showcased in a YouTube vlog featuring filmmaker Farah Khan, giving audiences a look at the interiors and décor of her living space.
Light‑Filled Living Area
The living room opens into an expansive space with floor‑to‑ceiling French windows that let in abundant natural light. A striking marble feature wall forms a central design element, contrasted with dark blue couches and decor pieces like a golden Ganesha statue and vintage clock, blending modern style with personality.
Neutral Tones & Personal Details
The apartment’s overall aesthetic is built around soft pastel and neutral shades that make it feel bright and welcoming. Photos and decorative pieces add a personal, lived‑in feel. Details like a vintage‑style dining table and a large wall mirror help create a sense of space and warmth.
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Guest Room With Unique Touches
One notable part of the home is the guest bedroom, which also doubles as a creative space. Hansika displays several paintings there, and the room features a “gifting wardrobe” , a thoughtfully stocked closet of curated items meant for friends and family guests.
Elegant Bedroom Design
Hansika’s own bedroom follows a calm, feminine theme without relying on bright colours. It includes lace curtains, glass wall lights, and soft upholstery that create a relaxed and stylish atmosphere, balanced between chic and comfortable.
Vanity & Luxury Storage
A highlight of her home is the vanity room, which features a large makeup table, a colourful carpet, and floor‑to‑ceiling closets filled with designer bags behind glass doors. This space not only serves practical needs but also showcases her collection in a visually appealing way.
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