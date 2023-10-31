Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Halloween 2023: Kim Kardashian and North West dress up as 'Clueless' characters Cher and Dionne (Photos)

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    For Halloween, Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West, dressed up as Beverly Hills BFFs Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) from the classic film Clueless.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West dressed up as Beverly Hills BFFs Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) from the iconic movie Clueless for Halloween.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian, 43, a famous TV celebrity, even succeeded in renting a white Jeep Wrangler that resembled the vehicle the ladies used to get to their make-believe Bronson Alcott High School.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim, who has 364 million Instagram followers, posted a slideshow of pictures of the mother-daughter pair acting out Amy Heckerling's 1995 romantic comedy Emma, which was based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian's kid, however, is far closer to the actual age of the affluent adolescent characters than she is at ten years old.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the spooky photo session, the three-time divorced mother of four recruited her pricey glam team to locate matching schoolgirl outfits, knee socks and purses.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim and North seemed to be having a great time pretending to be Cher and Dionne, two "famous singers of the past, who now do infomercials."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even putting on a lengthy blonde wig, Kardashian gave her best 'Ugh as if!' disgusting expression from the movie.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A comedy spin-off from Clueless that included a large number of the original cast ran for two seasons on ABC/UPN from 1996 to 1999.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Additionally, Dove Cameron performed in the 2018–2019 season of Manhattan's Alice Gryphon Jewel Box Theatre's Clueless off-Broadway jukebox musical by The New Group.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, Kim is a mother of three younger children from her six-year marriage to third husband Kanye 'Ye' West, which ended in 2021: son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and boy Psalm, 4.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film vma

    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

    Jacqueline Fernandez wishes to have sequel for this movie - Watch SHG

    Jacqueline Fernandez wishes to have sequel for this movie - Watch

    'AI se better lagte ho': Fans applaud legend Amitabh Bachchan for posting artificial intelligence snap vma

    'AI se better lagte ho': Fans applaud legend Amitabh Bachchan for posting artificial intelligence snap

    Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and more celebs invited; read details RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and more celebs invited; read details

    Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol reveals their no-so-known camaraderie with Salman Khan; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol reveals their no-so-known camaraderie with Salman Khan; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Aishwarya Rai inspired Sari looks for festival ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Aishwarya Rai inspired Sari looks for festival

    Israel Hamas war: 230 empty beds and cribs in Jerusalem amplifies the gravity of hostage crisis (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: 230 empty beds and cribs in Jerusalem amplifies the gravity of hostage crisis (WATCH)

    Did you know Apple Scary Fast event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max gcw

    Did you know Apple 'Scary Fast' event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max?

    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film vma

    Farrey: Salman Khan unveils fresh poster, trailer release DATE of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

    KEA scandal re-run: Why did Jyoti Niwas college in Bengaluru conduct SDA exam with closed CCTV? vkp

    KEA scandal re-run: Why did Jyoti Niwas college in Bengaluru conduct SDA exam with closed CCTV?

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon