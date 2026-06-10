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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 5 Box Office: Varun Dhawan Film Crosses Rs 47 Cr Worldwide
Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is showing steady box-office legs. The David Dhawan entertainer crossed ₹47 crore worldwide on Day 5, while domestic collections touched the ₹31 crore net milestone.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its steady run at the box office on Day 5. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the family entertainer has now crossed the ₹47 crore mark worldwide gross despite the expected weekday slowdown.
According to the latest trade reports, the film earned around ₹3.5 crore net in India on its first Tuesday (Day 5), taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹31 crore. The film has managed to maintain a stable hold after collecting ₹24 crore during its opening weekend.
Day-Wise India Net Collection
Day 1: ₹8.1 crore
Day 2: ₹7.65 crore
Day 3: ₹8.75 crore
Day 4: ₹3.5 crore
Day 5: ₹3.5 crore (early estimates)
Total: ₹31 crore net
Worldwide Performance
The comedy-drama has collected over ₹47 crore worldwide gross in five days. While weekday collections have dipped from the weekend highs, the film is still drawing family audiences and remains one of the stronger Hindi performers currently in theatres.
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