Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty praised the trailer of Yash's 'Toxic', calling it a 'perfect invitation'. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is an action-packed gangster story with a star-studded cast including Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is full of praise for the recently released trailer of Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', sending best wishes to the entire team. Rishab Shetty shared the trailer of 'Toxic' on his Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note for the actor. "A perfect invitation to the world of Raya. This is rest assured that his journey will be an action packed entertainer with Rock steady foundation by brilliant performances. @thenameisyash waiting to see you on big screen sir. Best wishes to the entire team of #Toxic @geetu_mohandas @kvn.productions."

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

The trailer of 'Toxic' was unveiled on Saturday at a grand event in Bengaluru. Starring Yash in the titular role, the trailer of Toxic presents the film as a grand, action-packed story filled with emotion. It explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. At the heart of Toxic lies the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world. The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arc of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The ensemble makes a strong impression, with each actor bringing distinct shades and intensity to their characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Release and Production Details

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, 'Toxic' will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. (ANI)