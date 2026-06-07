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- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns Rs. 14.75 Crore
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns Rs. 14.75 Crore
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: David Dhawan’s latest romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has maintained a steady run at the box office despite witnessing a marginal drop on its second day
Strong Opening Gives Film a Solid Start
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opened on a positive note at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 7.50 crore net on its first day. Released across more than 9,000 shows nationwide, the film benefited from strong curiosity around David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan's reunion.
ALSO READ: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai FIRST Review: Varun Dhawan Delivers a Fun-Filled Comedy Entertainer
The film's India gross collection on Day 1 stood at Rs 9 crore, while overseas markets contributed an additional Rs 2 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection reached Rs 11 crore on its opening day, giving the comedy entertainer a healthy start.
Day 2 Collections Witness a Minor Drop
On its second day, the film continued its theatrical run across 8,813 shows nationwide. Early estimates indicate that it earned approximately Rs 7.25 crore net, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 14.75 crore.
While the Day 2 figure reflects a slight decline of around 3.35 percent compared to its opening day performance, the drop remains relatively controlled. Trade observers believe evening and late-night family audiences could help the film post stronger numbers over the remainder of the weekend.
Day-wise Box Office Collection
• Day 1: Rs 7.50 crore
• Day 2: Rs 7.25 crore (estimated)
• Total: Rs 14.75 crore
Film's Theatrical Run Continues Amid Legal Controversy
Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a light-hearted romantic comedy centered on Jass, a carefree young man navigating love, misunderstandings and family chaos. The movie stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The supporting cast includes Manish Paul, Chunky Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy.
The film has also found itself in the middle of a legal dispute. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against Tips Industries, David Dhawan and others over the promotional track "Chunari Chunari - Let's Go," which is a recreated version of the popular song from the movie Biwi No.1.
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