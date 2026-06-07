Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opened on a positive note at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 7.50 crore net on its first day. Released across more than 9,000 shows nationwide, the film benefited from strong curiosity around David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan's reunion.

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The film's India gross collection on Day 1 stood at Rs 9 crore, while overseas markets contributed an additional Rs 2 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection reached Rs 11 crore on its opening day, giving the comedy entertainer a healthy start.