Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai emerged as the strongest performer among the week's fresh releases, collecting an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India on its opening day. The film generated around Rs 9 crore gross domestically and added nearly Rs 2 crore from overseas territories, taking its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 11 crore.

The opening figures placed the film well ahead of Bobby Deol's Bandar, which managed around Rs 50 lakh net on Day 1. While Ram Charan's Peddi posted massive overall numbers across languages, its Hindi version contributed only a fraction of its total earnings, allowing Varun's film to dominate the Hindi market.