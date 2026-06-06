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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan Starrer Takes Early Box Office Lead
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan's latest family entertainer has kicked off its theatrical run on a positive note. The film comfortably outperformed its new rivals, secured healthy opening
Varun Dhawan Film Takes an Early Lead at the Box Office
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai emerged as the strongest performer among the week's fresh releases, collecting an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India on its opening day. The film generated around Rs 9 crore gross domestically and added nearly Rs 2 crore from overseas territories, taking its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 11 crore.
The opening figures placed the film well ahead of Bobby Deol's Bandar, which managed around Rs 50 lakh net on Day 1. While Ram Charan's Peddi posted massive overall numbers across languages, its Hindi version contributed only a fraction of its total earnings, allowing Varun's film to dominate the Hindi market.
Discount Strategy Helps Boost Theatre Footfalls
Trade analysts believe the film's extensive promotional campaign played a major role in its opening-day performance. The makers partnered with a leading ticket-booking platform to offer moviegoers a special launch-day discount, making tickets significantly more affordable.
The move appears to have encouraged higher footfalls across multiplexes and single screens. Although discounted pricing may have reduced average ticket rates, the increased audience turnout helped the film register strong occupancy levels and generate substantial opening-day collections.
David Dhawan's Farewell Film Carries Emotional Value
Beyond its box-office performance, the film holds special significance as it marks veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's final directorial project before retirement. The celebrated director, known for delivering several successful comedy entertainers over the years, reunites with son Varun Dhawan for one last cinematic outing.
The story follows Jass and Bani, a married couple facing challenges in their relationship due to conflicting life goals. As their marriage hits a rough patch, unexpected developments and new relationships add humour and drama to the narrative. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film runs for 2 hours and 16 minutes and has received a U/A certification.
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