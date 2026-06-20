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Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s Luxurious Rs 58 Crore Sea-Facing Home That Screams Art - PHOTOS
Shahid Kapoor is currently roaring on the big screens as Kunal in his just-released film Cocktail 2. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Here's stepping inside his palatial home in Mumbai. Check photos!
Of love and luxury!
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput live in a beautiful, sea-facing palatial home in Mumbai. The Rs 58 crore abode has all things arts, luxury, comfort, and peace screaming from all corners. Mira believes they both have different aesthetics and tastes, but their home is a balance of light and art.
Rusty frames
Their home has stunning headrests made with wooden frames and a soft, cushiony base to relax and unwind.
For the love of art!
We can see many artistically made wooden cabinets, shelves, and compartmentalised storage corners in their house.
Royal furniture
They chose muted soft shades for their sofa and furniture that go really well with their wooden wall panels, vases, and decorative lights.
All things beautiful!
We have to give credit to Mira and Shahid for choosing the most elegant and lesser-seen aesthetic decor pieces for their home.
Lush greens all the way!
They have millions of plants in their home. From tall green ones to short lush ones, there's a greenery element for each corner.
Remember we said, 'for the love of art?'
Their abode has a stunning collection of massive art pieces. Be it a giant foot, a structured art piece, or even photo frames and wall paintings. Super gorgeous and artistic.
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