Grammys 2025: Lady Gaga looks stunning in all-black Vivienne Westwood Gown and Tiffany necklace

Lady Gaga looked stunning at the 2025 Grammy Awards, wearing a black Vivienne Westwood gown and an antique Tiffany jewellery. The singer, who was nominated for two Oscars with Bruno Mars, was joined by her fiancé Michael Polansky. why she remains a fashion icon. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

The 'Bad Romance' singer made a stunning return to the Grammys red carpet, arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in a breathtaking all-black Vivienne Westwood gown.
 

article_image2

The long-sleeve corseted dress accentuated Gaga's signature bold style and elegance. Adding an extra touch of history to her look, Gaga wore a vintage Tiffany necklace from the 1930s, featuring a striking tourmaline centrepiece, which made its red carpet debut that night, the E! News report added.

article_image3

The vintage accessory complemented her elegant ensemble, elevating her appearance with a nod to classic glamour. Although Gaga walked the red carpet solo, her fiance, Michael Polansky, was by her side inside the event, reported E! News.

article_image4

The couple, who have been together for three years, got engaged last year. Gaga, who was nominated for two awards at the 2025 Grammys for her and Bruno Mars' ballad "Die With a Smile", including Song of the Year, was in high spirits. She faces stiff competition in the same category from artists like Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce.

article_image5

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

