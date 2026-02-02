Grammy 2026: Lady Gaga to Sabrina Carpenter Walk Red Carpet In Style (PHOTOS)
Grammy 2026: The 2026 Grammy Awards lit up Los Angeles with unforgettable red carpet moments as global music icons stepped out in striking ensembles, blending high fashion with personal style at music’s biggest night
Grammy 2026
The 2026 Grammy Awards unfolded in Los Angeles with music’s biggest stars delivering unforgettable red carpet fashion moments. From bold couture to refined elegance, celebrities blended individuality and high fashion at one of the year’s most glamorous global events.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish stayed true to her unique aesthetic in a custom Hodakova outfit. The bold structure and unconventional design reinforced her reputation for redefining red carpet fashion on her own terms.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber complemented Hailey perfectly, opting for an all-black Balenciaga outfit. His relaxed yet polished look added a cool, effortless vibe to the couple’s coordinated appearance.
Hailey Bieber turned heads in a sleek black Alaia ensemble that emphasized clean lines and modern minimalism. Her look balanced sophistication with contemporary edge, staying true to her signature style.
Rose (BLACKPINK)
BLACKPINK’s Rose made a bold yet refined statement in a black-and-white Giambattista Valli creation. The contrasting tones and sharp tailoring reflected her understated glamour and global fashion influence.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter looked effortlessly elegant in a tiered Valentino gown that flowed beautifully on the red carpet. The soft structure and classic silhouette highlighted her growing status as a fashion-forward pop star.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga once again proved why she remains a red carpet powerhouse. She commanded attention in a dramatic black feather gown by Matieres Fecales, blending avant-garde fashion with her signature theatrical flair.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.