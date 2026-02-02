Grammy 2026: Steven Spielberg Achieves EGOT Status With First-Ever Grammy Victory
Grammy 2026: Steven Spielberg has entered the prestigious EGOT club after winning his first Grammy in 2026. The landmark victory recognises his role as producer of the acclaimed documentary Music by John Williams
Spielberg completes the rare EGOT milestone
Steven Spielberg made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by winning Best Music Film, officially completing his EGOT journey. With this win, he adds a Grammy to his collection of Emmys, Oscars and a Tony, becoming only the 22nd individual to achieve the honour through competitive awards.
Grammy win celebrates a legendary collaboration
The Grammy-winning documentary Music by John Williams highlights the iconic composer’s life and work, while also celebrating his five-decade creative partnership with Spielberg. The film reflects how their collaborations shaped some of cinema’s most memorable soundscapes.
Music by John Williams explores a lasting cinematic legacy
Now streaming on JioHotstar, the documentary features insights from George Lucas, Yo-Yo Ma, Kathleen Kennedy and Itzhak Perlman. It delves into Williams’ creative process, his influence on film music and his enduring impact on global cinema.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.