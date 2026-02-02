Steven Spielberg made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by winning Best Music Film, officially completing his EGOT journey. With this win, he adds a Grammy to his collection of Emmys, Oscars and a Tony, becoming only the 22nd individual to achieve the honour through competitive awards.

Grammy win celebrates a legendary collaboration

The Grammy-winning documentary Music by John Williams highlights the iconic composer’s life and work, while also celebrating his five-decade creative partnership with Spielberg. The film reflects how their collaborations shaped some of cinema’s most memorable soundscapes.

Music by John Williams explores a lasting cinematic legacy

Now streaming on JioHotstar, the documentary features insights from George Lucas, Yo-Yo Ma, Kathleen Kennedy and Itzhak Perlman. It delves into Williams’ creative process, his influence on film music and his enduring impact on global cinema.