Grammy 2026: Anoushka Shankar Loses Best Global Music Performance to Bad Bunny
Grammy 2026: The Grammy Awards 2026 began with the Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, where Indian musician Anoushka Shankar missed out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which ultimately went to global chart-topper Bad Bunny
ANOUSHKA SHANKAR MISSES OUT ON GRAMMY WIN
At the Grammy Awards 2026 Premiere Ceremony, Anoushka Shankar was nominated for Best Global Music Performance for her track Daybreak. However, the award was won by Bad Bunny for his song EoO, continuing his strong global run across genres and borders.
STRONG COMPETITION IN THE GLOBAL MUSIC CATEGORY
The Best Global Music Performance category featured a diverse lineup of nominees from across the world. Alongside Anoushka Shankar, the list included Angélique Kidjo, Ciro Hurtado, Yeisy Rojas and Indian fusion band Shakti, making it one of the most competitive categories of the night.
WHY ANOUSHKA SHANKAR SKIPPED THE GRAMMY CEREMONY
Ahead of the awards, Anoushka revealed she chose not to attend the Grammys this year. She shared that staying in India and focusing on live performances mattered more to her than award ceremonies, adding that prioritising mental health and artistic connection was her conscious choice.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.