GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others grace event

GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt to Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the star-studded event at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. Let's check out their looks

Varinder Chawla

Ali Fazal rocked the red carpet at GQ Men of the year in a black outfit. The beige zari work at the collar, neckline and sleeves makes the outfit a glam one

Ridhi Dogra graced the red carpet of the GQ Men of the year 2023 at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. She was wearing a black tube top along with a lush blue blazer and pants of the same colour

Shruti Hassan surely stole a lot of glances with her wardrobe choice at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 red carpet

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in this ivory outfit at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 red carpet at St. Regis Hotel

Dino Morea graced the red carpet of GQ Man of the Year at St. Regis, Mumbai in a black blazer which had floral patterns adorned in it

Sunny Deol, the Gadar 2 actor graced the red carpet of GQ Man of the Year 2023 in a black ensemble looking dapper

Randeep Hooda and his girlfiend Lin Laishram grace the red carpet of GQ Men of the Year at Mumbai's St. Regis hotel

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an ivory shirt with a blazer and black pants at the GQ Men of the year red carpet

Manushi Chillar graced the GQ Men of the Year event at St. Regis Mumbai in a sequin peach coloured gown

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt posed together at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 red carpet. Alia's maroon Gucci dress is being talked about a lot! Oh we cannot get over the pluinging neckline and the way her hair has been styled. On the other end, Karan Johar looked dapper in the green coat and black tie.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper at the GQ Men of the year red carpet in a black Bandhgala at St. Regis hotel in Mumbai