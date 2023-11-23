Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others grace event

    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt to Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the star-studded event at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. Let's check out their looks 

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt to Aditya Roy Kapur and others attended the star-studded event at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. Let's check out their looks 

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Ali Fazal rocked the red carpet at GQ Men of the year in a black outfit. The beige zari work at the collar, neckline and sleeves makes the outfit a glam one

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Ridhi Dogra graced the red carpet of the GQ Men of the year 2023 at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. She was wearing a black tube top along with a lush blue blazer and pants of the same colour

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Shruti Hassan surely stole a lot of glances with her wardrobe choice at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 red carpet

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in this ivory outfit at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 red carpet at St. Regis Hotel

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Dino Morea graced the red carpet of GQ Man of the Year at St. Regis, Mumbai in a black blazer which had floral patterns adorned in it

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol, the Gadar 2 actor graced the red carpet of GQ Man of the Year 2023 in a black ensemble looking dapper

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Randeep Hooda and his girlfiend Lin Laishram grace the red carpet of GQ Men of the Year at Mumbai's St. Regis hotel

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an ivory shirt with a blazer and black pants at the GQ Men of the year red carpet

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Manushi Chillar graced the GQ Men of the Year event at St. Regis Mumbai in a sequin peach coloured gown

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt posed together at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 red carpet. Alia's maroon Gucci dress is being talked about a lot! Oh we cannot get over the pluinging neckline and the way her hair has been styled. On the other end, Karan Johar looked dapper in the green coat and black tie.

    article_image12

    Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper at the GQ Men of the year red carpet in a black Bandhgala at St. Regis hotel in Mumbai

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhur Bhandarkar speaks to Taran Adarsh at IFFI 2023, filmmaker says no doctrine for box office success

    'There is no doctrine for box office success...' Madhur Bhandarkar at IFFI 2023

    Marathi actress Priya Bapat to play lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming thriller film RKK

    Marathi actress Priya Bapat to play lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming thriller film

    Did Karishma Tanna's spouse and TV presenter Samir Kochhar fall victim to Rs 1.3 Crore fraud? Know details SHG

    Did Karishma Tanna's spouse and TV presenter Samir Kochhar fall victim to Rs 1.3 Crore fraud? Know details

    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her SHG

    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her

    Bigg Boss 7 Tamil: Vichitra QUIT film due to sexual harassment, says, "Top hero asked me to come to his room" RBA

    Bigg Boss 7 Tamil: Vichitra QUIT film due to sexual harassment, says, "Top hero asked me to come to his room"

    Recent Stories

    Thanksgiving 2023: The importance of expressing gratitude in life SHG

    Thanksgiving 2023: The importance of expressing gratitude in life

    Thanksgiving 2023: How different countries celebrate this occasion RKK

    Thanksgiving 2023: How different countries celebrate this occasion

    Happy Thanksgiving 2023 wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status and quotes for your loved ones RBA

    Happy Thanksgiving 2023 wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook & WhatsApp status and quotes for your loved ones

    cricket ICC ruling alters course for Transgender Cricketers: Danielle McGahey's retirement marks a turning point osf

    ICC ruling alters course for Transgender Cricketers: Danielle McGahey's retirement marks a turning point

    Happy Birthday Ahmed Shehzad: Top 8 knocks by the former Pakistan star osf

    Happy Birthday Ahmed Shehzad: Top 8 knocks by the former Pakistan star

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon