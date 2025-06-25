Govinda to Akshay Kumar: 5 Actors Karisma Kapoor worked With the most
Karisma Kapoor, now 51, has starred in over 60 films since her debut in 1991. Let's take a look at the 5 actors she's worked with the most throughout her career.
1. Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor Movies
Total: 11
Akshay and Karisma first worked together in 1992's 'Deedar'. They later shared the screen in 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Suhaag', 'Maidan-E-Jung', 'Sapoot', 'Lahu Ke Do Rang', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Jaanwar', 'Ek Rishtaa', 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya', and 'Mere Jeevan Saathi'.
2. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor Movies
Total: 10
Govinda and Karisma Kapoor first shared the screen in 1993's 'Muqabla'. The pair were later seen in 'Prem Shakti', 'Raja Babu', 'Dulara', 'Khuddar', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Sajan Chale Sasural', 'Hero No. 1', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', and 'Shikari'.
3. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor Movies
Total: 7
Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor first worked together in 'Jagruti'. They were later seen sharing the screen in 'Nishchaiy', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Jeet', 'Judwaa', 'Biwi No. 1', and 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain'.
4. Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor Movies
Total: 5
1992's 'Jigar' was Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor's first film together. They were later seen together in 'Sangram', 'Shaktiman', 'Dhanwaan', and 'Suhaag'.
5. Sunil Shetty and Karisma Kapoor Movies
Total: 5
Karisma Kapoor's first film with Sunil Shetty, 'Gopi Kishan', was released in 1994. The two were later seen in 'Krishna', 'Sapoot', 'Rakshak', and 'Baaz'.