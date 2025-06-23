Karisma Kapoor, along with her kids, attended ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s prayer meet in Delhi. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also joined to offer condolences.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet was organised in New Delhi on Sunday.

Karisma attended the prayer meet with her children Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present to support the family.

Sunjay was actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in England.

Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham) on June 19, with family and close associates. According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack.Seth confirmed the tragic news on X, stating, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur... a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and colleagues... Om Shanti."

Kapur was known not only for his leadership in the industry but also for his love of polo. He leaves behind his wife Priya Kapur, children Samaira, Kiaan (from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor), and Safira and Azarias. (ANI)